Here’s a first teaser trailer for Disney’s big-canvas family-adventure film Artemis Fowl, based on the book series by Eoin Colfer. The Kenneth Branagh-directed film follows 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he finds himself in a battle of strength and cunning against a powerful, hidden race of fairies who may be behind his father’s disappearance.

Starring are Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Tamara Smart, Nonzo Anozie, with Josh Gad, and Judi Dench. Judy Hofflund and Kenneth Branagh are producing with Angus More Gordon and Matthew Jenkins serving as executive producers. Screenplay is by Conor McPherson.

Pic is released in the U.S. in theaters on August 9, 2019.