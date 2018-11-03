EXCLUSIVE: Argentinian firms FilmSharks and Vista Sur, Peru’s Golem and Zentropa’s Spain-based animation arm Doce are launching the animated film Dalia Y El Libro Rojo 3D (Dalia and the Red Book 3D) at the American Film Market.

According to the producers, this is among the first Spanish-language animations to combine CGI characters, stop motion and classic 2D animation. Production is underway, and FilmSharks is launching sales and early footage. Delivery is set for 2020.

Pic follows 12-year-old Dalia, the daughter of a recently deceased famous writer. It is up to her to take on his unfinished work, in the process coming face to face with characters from his stories. David Bisbano, whose Rodencia and the Princess Tooth 3D was a strong seller for FilmSharks, will direct.

FilmSharks boss Guido Rudd told us, “Dalia is budgeted at less than $5M but has the look and feel of much bigger movie. It’s the NeverEnding Story meets ParaNorman or The Corpse Bride.”