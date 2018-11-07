White Boy Rick co-star Bel Powley has been cast opposite Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell in Apple’s untitled morning show drama. Karen Pittman (Luke Cage) and Desean Terry (Shameless) have also joined as series regulars in a cast that already includes Billy Crudup, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Nestor Carbonell and Mark Duplass.

Shutterstock

Written by Kerry Ehrin based on an original idea by Media Res’ Michael Ellenberg and directed by Mimi Leder, the untitled series provides an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the women and men who carry out this daily televised ritual.

Powley will play Claire Conway, a driven production assistant. Pittman will play Mia Jordan, a producer. Terry has been cast as Daniel Henderson, a co-anchor.

Ehrin, who serves as showrunner, and Leder executive produce alongside Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films; Witherspoon and Lauren Levy Neustadter through Hello Sunshine; and Ellenberg through Media Res, which serves as the studio. CNN’s Brian Stelter consults on the project, with his book Top of the Morning providing additional background material. Filming is underway in Los Angeles.

Powley, who broke out in the 2015 indie hit Diary of a Teenage Girl, recently starred in Kenneth Lonergan’s Broadway play Lobby Hero. She is repped by UTA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Curtis Brown.

Pittman, who recurred on Netflix’s Luke Cage, is repped by by TalentWorks, LINK Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson.

Terry, whose credits also include Southland, is repped by BRS/Gage Talent Agency.