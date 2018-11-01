Apple reports its fiscal fourth quarter after the market closes today, and investors will be listening to hear about sales of its flagship iPhone.

The company introduced the latest generation of smartphone, the iPhone XS and XS Max, in late September. Although the quarterly results will only include 10 days worth of sales of these devices, it will indicate how receptive consumers are to the new, higher price.

Apple was the first phone-maker to crack the $1,000 price barrier with the iPhone X. It continues to test the upper limits of pricing, with the iPhone XS Max retailing for $1,099. Wall Street analysts think consumers will shrug off the price increase, just as they did with the iPhone X.

“The data points and tea leaves from the supply chain/store checks re clearly positive so far, as we believe XR demand is handily exceeding the (iPhone) 8/8+ trajectory from the year ago,” wrote Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives.

Ives projects these newest iPhones could account for 45% of all iPhones sold in fiscal year 2019. IT could prove the linchpin around Cupertino’s success in the China market, where as many as 70 million iPhones could be ready for an upgrade.

Analysts predict Apple will report per share earnings of $2.78 in its fiscal fourth quarter, compared with $2.07 a share a year ago. Revenue is expected to reach $61.57 billion, which would represent a 17% sales growth over the prior year’s revenues of $52.58 billion.

Apple’s third quarter results helped the company top $1 trillion in market capitalization. Services and Apple’s wearable devices — dubbed the “other products” in the company’s financials — were the highlight of Apple’s quarterly results.