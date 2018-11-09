Just in time for the holidays, Apple and Amazon have struck a deal dramatically expanding the selection of Apple devices sold on the e-commerce platform.

Amazon said today its website will now offer the most-recent iPhones — including the XS and XS Max, introduced in September — as well as iPad, Mac computer, Apple Watch and Apple TV models. Also included in the pact are branded accessories and headphones from Apple’s Beats subsidiary. Amazon previously sold only older model iPhones.

“Amazon is constantly working to enhance the customer experience, and one of the ways we do this is by increasing selection of the products we know customers want,” the company said in a statement provided to Deadline. “We look forward to expanding our assortment of Apple and Beats products globally.”

Apple announced flat iPhone sales in its fourth quarter, despite the introduction of the XS model in the period. That unnerved many investors given that sales of the phone account for about 60% of quarterly revenue. An additional source of angst was Apple’s decision to stop reporting the unit sales of phones, given that its long-term focus is shifting toward service-based revenue and away from hardware.

Company shares have dropped about 9% since the new iPhone was released. They shed another 2% today to close at $204.47.

The two companies have occasionally been at odds over the sale of Apple devices. When Amazon was ramping up its Fire connected-TV system, it stopped selling Apple’s streaming TV boxes in 2015. Apple also sued Amazon in 2016 over the sale of counterfeit devices.