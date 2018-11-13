The Motion Picture Sound Editors said today that Antoine Fuqua will receive its career honor, the Filmmaker Award, for his outstanding contributions to the art of cinema. The veteran director will pick up his hardware during the 66th MPSE Golden Reel Awards on February 17 in Los Angeles.

Motion Picture Sound Editors

The director blends action with character-driven storytelling in such films as The Equalizer, The Magnificent Seven, Olympus Has Fallen, Shooter and Training Day. “Antoine Fuqua has elevated the action film genre by introducing complex characters, nuanced storytelling and deep emotion, and audiences the world over have responded at the box office,” said MPSE President Tom McCarthy. “The MPSE is proud to recognize his achievements and add his name to the list of distinguished recipients of our Filmmaker Award.”

Said Fuqua: “I have always believed that sound is the element that elevates a film to its maximum potential. I am fortunate to have worked with some the best sound editors in the business who continue to be instrumental to my filmmaking process. My vision would be incomplete without the careful attention to their craft. I am truly honored to be recognized by my friends and colleagues of the MPSE.”

Fuqua’s credits also including this year’s sequel The Equalizer 2, Southpaw, Brooklyn’s Finest and King Arthur. He started out making music videos for the likes of Prince, Stevie Wonder, Toni Braxton, Brian McKnight and Mint Condition.