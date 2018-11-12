EXCLUSIVE: Anne Mensah, Head of Drama for Sky, who commissioned series including Benedict Cumberbatch’s Emmy-nominated Patrick Melrose, is leaving the British pay-TV giant after seven years.

Mensah has led Sky’s original drama drive since 2011 and has been responsible for a raft of titles including the Showtime co-pro, big-budget arctic crime thriller Fortitude, Amazon co-pro Britannia, Julia Stiles-fronted Riviera, Tim Roth-fronted Tin Star and recent supernatural hit A Discovery of Witches.

Sky’s Managing Director of Content Gary Davey, in an internal note seen by Deadline, said that the pay-TV broadcaster was “enormously proud of the quality and momentum” it has achieved in its drama, thanks to Mensah’s “strong leadership and impeccable taste”. “Anne is respected by her peers across the creative community worldwide. I am grateful for Anne’s vision and determination and I will miss our many conversations about telling great stories on TV. We all thank Anne for her important contribution to Sky’s original content journey and wish her well in her next adventures,” he added.

Mensah is set to stay on as a consultant for a “period of time” and she will be replaced by Cameron Roach as Acting Head of Drama. Roach, who joined Sky in 2013 and has been her deputy since, will report directly to Davey, effective immediately.

“Cameron has worked alongside Anne in creating and managing our drama output. Like Anne, Cameron has built strong relationships across the creative community and I look forward to working closely with him in his important new role,” said Davey.

Mensah, who spent ten years at the BBC before joining Sky, added, “The last seven years at Sky have been some of the most inspirational and exciting of my working life. I am so proud of what the Sky Drama team, past and present, have achieved – from The Smoke to Fortitude and from Britannia to Save Me and [Patrick] Melrose. I’d particularly like to thank Gary Davey, Stephen van Rooyen and Jeremy Darroch for their unwavering support even in the face of my most unbridled enthusiasms. It’s been amazing and so much fun.”