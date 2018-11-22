Canadian national broadcaster CBC has picked up drama series Butterfly, starring Anna Friel (Marcella), from Fremantle.

The Red Productions mini-series, which follows the story of an 11-year old boy who wants to live life as a girl, will launch on CBC in late winter 2019. Created and penned by BAFTA-winning screenwriter Tony Marchant (The Mark Of Cain) also stars Emmett J. Scanlan and Callum Booth-Ford.

Michela Di Mondo, SVP Distribution, Canada, International, Fremantle, said, “Butterfly is an incredibly raw and emotive drama that tackles the difficult issues surrounding gender dysphoria. We are proud to be partnering with CBC to bring the drama to Canada and are confident viewers will be moved by the standout story and the powerful performances from the outstanding cast.”

The drama was commissioned by ITV and produced by RED Production Company and AENON. Nicola Shindler, Caroline Hollick and Adam Kemp are executive producers. Fremantle has global distribution rights.