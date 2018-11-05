Anika Noni Rose has been cast as the lead in TNT’s drama pilot, Beast Mode (working title), inspired by the life of legendary boxing trainer Ann Wolfe.

Tina Mabry (Pose) is attached to direct the pilot, written and executive produced by David Schneiderman and produced by Ann Wolfe and MACRO in association with Studio T.

Pulling herself and her two daughters up from poverty, abuse, homelessness, and criminality, Marsha Blackstone (Rose) reached the pinnacle of boxing as a fighter and has become equally as successful a trainer known for unconventional methods and a fiercely combative style. Driven by the belief that any step backward is a slippery slope to her former life, when the boxer Marsha trained to a world title fires her, this complex and inspiring woman is determined to find a new fighter to eclipse the one she lost, but her emotional baggage and militant style could be her undoing in her professional and personal life, especially with her two grown daughters, and a new baby on the way.

Also executive producing are Stefanie Huie (Triangle) and MACRO’s Charles D. King (Mudbound), Kim Roth (Inside Man) and Poppy Hanks (Fences). Rose will serve as a co-executive producer.

Rose recently finished filming the feature Body Cam and was last seen in Assassination Nation, which had its debut at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. On TV, she recently appeared in The Quad, starred in Roots as ‘Kizzy’ and recurred as ‘Jukebox’ on Power. Rose is a Tony Award winner for her performance in Caroline, or Change, and received a Tony nomination for A Raisin In the Sun. This past summer she starred in the title role of Carmen Jones in John Doyle’s production at the Classic Stage Company.

Mabry is currently a writer and producer for the upcoming Fox series, Proven Innocent. She was a co-producer, writer, and director for season two of Queen of the South. Mabry was also a producer, writer, and director on Queen Sugar. She produced and directed Melody 1963: Love has to Win, an American Girl special for Amazon Kids, which earned her a DGA Award and a NAACP Award. Mabry’s other TV directing credits include Dear White People, The Mayor, Insecure, Pose and Power.