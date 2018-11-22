Angelina Jolie is to guest edit one of the UK’s flagship news and current affairs programmes, BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

The Oscar-winning actress and UN Special Envoy, known for her work with refugees, is expected to invite a series of guests – including refugees and survivors of conflict – to discuss the global refugee crisis and solutions to violence against women in war zones.

A spokesperson for Jolie told the BBC she has already begun working with the Today programme team, saying the actress was “grateful for this opportunity to draw on the BBC’s global expertise and network to explore practical solutions to a number of pressing issues of our time.”

Jolie will serve as guest editor on 28 December. The UK broadcaster often invites celebrities and well known public figures to guest edit the Radio 4 show over the Christmas holiday period.

Other guest editors this year include historian Andrew Roberts, Lastminute.com co-founder Martha Lane Fox, novelist Kamila Shamsie and feminist blogger Chidera Eggerue. Last year’s Christmas guest editor line-up included Prince Harry, while actress Carey Mulligan hosted an episode in 2016.

The BBC’s Christmas radio programming this year will include Diana Rigg, Derek Jacobi and Natalie Dormer in an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Norse Mythology while Iggy Pop, Cillian Murphy and Nadine Shah will present Christmas shows on 6Music.