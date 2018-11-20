Andrew Hollingworth, who starred in 2017 horror The House on Elm Lake, has won ABC’s British digital talent competition.

Hollingworth is the winner of the second iteration of the ABC Discovers scheme following Jemma Moore, who who is set to star in Universal’s 2019 feature Doom. He picks up a one-year $25,000 talent deal with the Grey’s Anatomy and Black-ish broadcaster.

It was overseen by Kate Dowd in the U.K., and casting directors Jennifer Treadwell and Monica Kelly in the U.S. The site will offer advice from the likes of Ayo Davis, senior vice president, Talent and Casting, ABC Entertainment, Quantico and Code Black exec producer Michael Seitzman as well as stars such as Priyanka Chopra, Blair Underwood and Marlee Matlin.

Hollingsworth’s other credits include Maximilian von Vier’s 2018 feature Suicide Club and compendium horror The Haunted Hotel.

Other finalists included Madelyn Smedley, Annabel Grace, Chabris Napier-Lawrence, Idris Debrand, Mary Cruz, Katherine Press, Emeline Nsingi Nkosi, Rachel Lin, and Bradley Connor.

Ayo Davis, Senior Vice President, Talent and Casting said, “It’s incredibly rewarding as a casting department to create an avenue that gives us access to find talent like Andrew. Andrew popped off the screen when we watched his first submission, and his final submission really sealed the deal for us. We look forward to having him part of the ABC family, and can’t wait to see what the future has in store for him.”