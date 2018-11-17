Democrat Andrew Gillum posted a live video on Facebook Saturday afternoon in which he congratulated Republican Ron DeSantis for winning the Florida governorship and vowed to remain active.

Gillum initially conceded to DeSantis on election night, but retracted that when it appeared that a recount was in order in the tight race. The recount by machine showed DeSantis leading Gillum by more than 30,000 votes, an insurmountable lead.

Gillum, who received heavy celebrity support in his campaign, remains as Tallahassee mayor, and noted, “the fight for Florida continues,” but did not specify his next moves. His second concession speech was conciliatory, unlike that of fellow Democrat and Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams, who ended her campaign on Friday with a blistering diatribe claiming voter suppression as a possible reason for her loss in that election.

President Donald Trump earlier saluted Gillum on Twitter, saying he will be a “strong Democrat warrior” and a “force to reckon with.”