EXCLUSIVE: Filmula’s Johnny Lin has tapped Andrew Farotte to write an original script for a big-budget epic about WWII in the Pacific. It’s described as a tale of survival, perseverance and human sacrifice; a bridge of cross culture collaboration and battle against the Japanese’s pacific invasion.

Filmula

This pic marks the second collaboration for Filmula and Farotte as the latter is also working on Filmula’s Confederacy Of Thelma, a Black List script about the true story behind the Pulitzer-Prize winning novel A Confederacy of Dunces.

Farotte, who spent over a decade as a producer in non-scripted television, wrote the 2015 Black List screenplay, Francis & The Godfather, which chronicled the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. He’s also attached to pen the pilot for Saturday Night Knife & Gun Club, a series from rapper/actor Common and Lionsgate Television. Farotte is repped by Zero Gravity Management and Fourward.

Filmula recently made a pact with E Stars to finance U.S. and international movies ranging from commercial tentpoles to Oscar-driven material for distribution in China.

Lin, who was an executive producer of the Tom Cruise-starring film, American Made, has an overall deal with Paramount. He’s repped by Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman LLP.