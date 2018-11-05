Das Boot director Andreas Prochaska has signed on to helm the television adaptation of Alex Rider for Sony.

The director, who was behind the camera for the Sky drama that was recently picked up by Hulu, will direct and exec produce the first four episodes of the teen superspy drama.

The show is heading to the small screen after Sony’s international production and distribution divisions teamed up to greenlight an eight-episode series. Sony Pictures Television’s International Production and Worldwide Distribution divisions have teamed up together for the first time to pick up an original spec series. They are working with British indie Eleventh Hour Films, which optioned the screen rights to Horowitz’s novels last year.

The novels, written by Foyle’s War creator Anthony Horowitz, chart the adventures of a reluctant teen superspy on his missions to save the world. The twelfth book in the Alex Rider series, Nightshade, is due to be published in 2019; the books have sold over 19 million copies and are particularly popular among young adult male readers. Alex Rider was previously adapted as a feature film in 2006 with The Weinstein Company.

The television adaptation does not currently have a broadcaster attached, although British commercial broadcaster ITV was previously involved. The series will be written by The Borgias and The Hole writer Guy Burt and will begin with Point Blanc, the second book in the series. EHF’s Eve Gutierrez and Jill Green will executive produce the TV series alongside Horowitz and Burt. Casting is set to begin by the end of the year.

Prochaska said, “Within the first few pages of reading Guy Burt’s compelling scripts for the series I was hooked. Guy has taken Anthony’s brilliant, well-loved character and created a bold and unique concept, a coming of age story set in the clandestine world of spies sure to excite fans and newcomers alike. It’s great to be working with Eve, Jill and the Eleventh Hour team along with Sony Pictures Television on such a thrilling show. I can’t wait to get started.”

Eve Gutierrez, Exec Producer and Head of Talent at EHF said, “We are delighted to be working with visionary director Andreas Prochaska. Andreas’ work whether for the big or small screen is always underpinned by thrilling, emotional experiences making him the perfect choice for Alex Rider.”

Wayne Garvie, President International Production added, “Andreas has a captivating and authentic style of storytelling and we couldn’t be more excited to have him on board. We can’t wait to start the search for our new Alex with Andreas leading the way.”