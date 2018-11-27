The acclaimed London production of singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell’s Hadestown will transfer to Broadway this spring, producers announced today. Directed by Rachel Chavkin, the musical will begin previews at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Friday, March 22, with an opening set for Wednesday, April 17.

Casting will be announced shortly.

“The genius of Anaïs Mitchell’s work in Hadestown is that she takes a myth as old as time and gives it a new life so vibrant and relevant that audiences hold their breath, waiting to see how this timeless tale will unfold,” said Mara Isaacs, who produces with Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy. “Rachel Chavkin and the entire creative team have created a pulse-racing world for Anaïs’ joyous and haunting score to live. As we prepare for Broadway, I’m thrilled for New York audiences to see this entirely new production, a raucous and electrifying celebration that is truly a show for our times.”

Say the producers: The musical follows two intertwining love stories — Orpheus & Eurydice, and King Hades & Persephone — through an epic journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit nature against industry, faith against doubt, and love against fear. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Hadestown originated in 2006 as a community theater project in Vermont, and then built a cult following after Mitchell released an album of the songs in 2010. Mitchell took the project to Chavkin in 2013 after seeing the director’s Off Broadway production of Natasha, Pierre, and The Great Comet of 1812, and since then the two women have developed the work, wowing critics with its blend of American folk music and New Orleans jazz.

Hadestown had its world premiere in 2016 at New York Theatre Workshop Off Broadway, then made its Canadian premiere at Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre in 2017. London’s National Theatre provided further development, and the musical is currently playing at the National’s Olivier Theatre through Saturday, January 26, 2019.

The Broadway creative team will include Rachel Hauck (set design), Michael Krass (costume design), Bradley King (lighting design), Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), David Neumann (choreography), Liam Robinson (music direction and vocal arrangements), Michael Chorney, Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy) and Stewart/Whitley (casting).