“Some personal news…stating today, I am happy to be joining the ladies around the table as a Friday Co-host on The View,” Ana Navarro tweeted Friday morning, ending weeks of speculation she would join the ABC News daytime program while continuing to contribute at CNN.

Or, as Fox News reported the development:

ABC News’ The View added CNN’s anti-Trump conservative Ana Navarro as a regular guest host on Fridays when moderator Whoopi Goldberg is given the day off.

The View’s Joy Behar had a different take, topping Friday’s broadcast, with “I’m happy to announce that Ana will be joining us on Fridays at the table from now on, so that’s a treat for us.”

Back in July, Deadline reported Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Abby Huntsman topped the Replacement Name Game as Sara Haines said so-long to the show, but former John McCain campaign strategist Navarro was in talks with the program about a role.

Navarro became a household name when WaPo released the Access Hollywood tape during the ’16 presidential race. During a CNN late-night segment on same, she famously shot back at a conservative CNN commentator who scolded her for repeating Donald Trump’s “grab ’em by the p*ssy” line in the tape, because, the commentator’s daughter was watching the program.

“You’re not offended when Donald Trump says it…I’m not running for president, he is!” Navarro shot back.

“Don’t act outraged and offended when I say the word, when you’re not offended by the man you’re supporting,” she added.