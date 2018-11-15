Amy Schumer said today that she has been hospitalized because of a pregnancy complication and postponed a pair of stand-up dates in Texas. She is battling hyperemesis, whose symptoms include severe nausea, vomiting and dehydration.

“I’m fine. Baby’s fine,” she wrote on Instagram today, “but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story” (see her post and photo below). She added that the date on

Schumer postponed her shows set for tonight at the Winspear Opera House in Dallas and Friday at the Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin but vowed “to be out there as soon as I’m better.” For now, she is scheduled to resume her tour Saturday in Newark, NJ, with dates including November 21 in Brooklyn and December 5 in Los Angeles.