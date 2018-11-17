The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided to “scale back” its Sunday red carpet event at the Governors Awards because of the devastating wildfires in California.

“In light of the tragic wildfires burning through California, we have decided to scale back our red carpet at the Governors Awards this year, making it exclusively photos only,” said an AMPAS spokesperson. “The dinner and ceremony will continue in order to honor the achievements of these artists and filmmakers that are so deserving.”

The Governors Awards honors are conferred by the Academy’s Board of Governors “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy.”

The decision to cancel the red carpets follows a similar show of respect at the AFI Fest earlier this week, with several events cancelled, most prominetly the red carpet at the premiere of Mary Queen of Scots,” the closing night selection.

Also bowing out were Netflix’s respective Sunday and Monday premieres of The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and Bird Box, Annapurna’s Tuesday night screening of Destroyer, and Fox/New Regency’s screening of Widows.

The 98,362-acre Woolsey Fire was 78 percent contained as Friday evening, with full containment expected by Monday. Three people have died and 616 structures have been destroyed, with another 183 damaged in the blaze.