EXCLUSIVE: Israeli duo Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem, who created psychological thriller The Gordin Cell, which was remade by NBC as Allegiance, have struck a long-term development deal with Red Arrow Studios International. The pair are set to launch a new scripted drama label, backed by the content arm of the German public broadcaster, that will target the international market.

Cohen and Leshem co-created the Israeli spy thriller, which was known locally as Ta Gordin, and have also created a number of international projects on their own. Cohen created and wrote Kfulim, aka False Flag, which aired on Fox Networks International around the world, while Leshem co-wrote teen drama Euphoria, which is being remade by HBO starring Zendaya and exec produced by Leshem alongside Canadian rapper Drake and DJ, music executive and producer, Future the Prince.

Fellow Israeli writer Daniel Amsel, who co-wrote Euphoria, will be head of development for the label, which is yet to be named.

It is the latest high-profile international drama move by Red Arrow Studios International Studios, which is handling global sales for Christopher Plummer and Archie Panjabi’s Canadian drama Departure.

Cohen and Leshem (left) said, “We share Red Arrow’s passion to create impactful, bold and compelling drama. In this era of globalization, storytelling can help build bridges, so we are thrilled and privileged to collaborate with this outstanding world-leading group, that distributes content in over 200 territories. We are looking forward to this partnership.”

Carlo Dusi, EVP Commercial Strategy, Scripted at Red Arrow Studios International added, “Amit and Ron are an incredibly talented duo with an outstanding track-record, and we are thrilled to join forces with them in the development of multiple projects for the international market-place. A partnership of this calibre truly underscores our ambition in the international scripted space, as we continue to solidify our position as a top-tier scripted studio with global reach.”