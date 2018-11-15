SPOILER ALERT: The following article contains details of tonight’s season finale of American Horror Story Apocalypse.

In what could be the ultimate crossover event in American Horror Story history — actually, it’s probably the only one. There was plenty of time traveling, some surprise appearances from familiar faces (hello Marie Laveau!), a lot of bloodshed, and yes, even more time traveling. As we saw the previous seasons of Murderhouse, Coven and even a smidge of Hotel converge, it was a raucous, campy time that was totally on brand for the Ryan Murphy FX franchise.

The finale brought us back in time closer to the start of the season (which would be considered the present, I guess). At Outpost 3, Cordelia (Sarah Paulson) and the gang brought Dinah (Adina Porter), Coco (Leslie Grossman), and Mallory (Billie Lourd) back from the dead. And of course, Michael (Cody Fern), the fabulous anti-christ doing his best impression of the vampire Lestat, finds out what Cordelia has done and he isn’t happy about it. He gives them an ultimatum: bend a knee and bow down to him (like Daenerys tried to get Jon Snow to do in Game of Thrones) to be saved or die.

All of the girls refuse to bow down — except for Dinah. She bows…but her bowing brings Marie Leveau (Angela Bassett) back and she kills her as part of the witches’ retribution for aiding Michael. From here things start to come together. As you remember a few episodes ago, Cordelia refused to give up her girls to Papa Legba (Lance Reddick) but he was glad to trade Marie for Dinah. Cordelia brought Marie back so that she could kill Dinah and fight Michael.

But wait! There’s more!

After Marie kills Dinah and Cordelia makes waste of Mead (Kathy Bates) and Madison kills Michael in a witch battle royale, Brock (Billy Eichner) comes in to kill Mallory. But Myrtle (Frances Conroy) gets the best of him by burning him alive. Even so, everyone just dies. All of them Every single last one of them.

Just when you think it’s all over, Cordelia pulls the ultimate trick out of her hat and sacrifices herself to give Mallory the power to travel back in time to stop Michael. Here is where we return to Murder House where we see the return of Constance Langdon (Jessica Lange). She sees that a young Michael has killed a priest and kicks him out of the Murder House and when he leaves, Mallory runs him over multiple times leaving him for dead in the middle of the road. As he lays there, he begs grandmama to take him back into the Murder House so his evil spirit could live on to which she says “Go to hell!”

In what could be considered the epilogue of the show, Mallory returns to Miss Robichaux’s Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies in New Orleans. Some people are still alive, others aren’t — it’s all so confusing at this point. But there is a nod to Hotel when Queenie says she’s headed to L.A. to see The Price is Right and Mallory suggests she stay at the Hotel Cortez — where she was seen previously in the season.

But wait — you guessed it — there’s more.

Remember the young, loving, humble couple of Emily (Ash Santos) and Timothy (Kyle Allen) in Outpost 3? In a time jump we see that they have a new baby boy…and yes, he’s Michael 2.0. In the very end, we see Mead at their house setting the stage for a whole other apocalypse.