AMC Networks International has made a number of executive promotions following the appointment of Eduardo Zulueta as President. Manuel Balsera has been named EVP & MD for AMCNI Southern Europe; Ricardo Debén has been named EVP/MD for AMCNI Latin America; Kevin Dickie has been named EVP/MD for AMCNI UK and Levente Málnay has been named EVP/MD for AMCNI Central and Northern Europe. This comes after the company, which airs series such as Fear the Walking Dead and The Terror globally, promoted former Lat Am and Southern Europe chief Zulueta boss last month. “These outstanding leaders have played vital roles in the success of AMC Networks International’s strong portfolio of channels,” said Zulueta. “Their skills and experience will help AMCNI build on its strong position in the marketplace, with our premium quality content offering and the value we bring to our distribution and advertising partners.”

UK VFX firm Artem, which has worked on film and TV projects including hit BBC series Bodyguard, Paddington 2 and Jackie Chan action film The Foreigner, has promoted three current staff to its board. The three new directors are Richard North, who will head up the digital and computer-aided design side of the business, Emily Pooley who will oversee marketing and sales, and Toby Stewart who will lead and administer the explosives and pyrotechnics elements of the firm’s work. The London and Glasgow-based firm is overseen by Mike Kelt.