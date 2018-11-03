Amazon’s Second Headquarters Hunt May Be Near A Selection

Amazon.com is downplaying a Washington Post report that the corporation is in advanced talks with Northern Virginia officials about locating its planned second headquarters there. However, the company is not exactly denying the report’s accuracy. Amazon Director of Economic Development- Global Public Policy Mike Grella tweeted that whomever leaked word of the Amazon interest in Crystal City, VA. as its new home is “not doing Crystal City, VA. any favors.” He also warned: “And stop treating the NDA you signed like a used napkin.”

The content and e-commerce giant has been seeking a city for its second headquarters since 2017 and has been wooed by a host of big locations anxious to lure the estimated 50,000 jobs that would be created. The WaPo said discussions with Crystal City were more advanced and included how quickly Amazon would move employees there, which buildings it would occupy, and how an announcement would be made. The report cited “people close to the process.”