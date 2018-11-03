Amazon’s Second Headquarters Hunt May Be Near A Selection

Amazon.com is downplaying a Washington Post report that the corporation is in advanced talks with Northern Virginia officials about locating its planned second headquarters there. However, the company is not exactly denying the report’s accuracy.
Amazon Director of Economic Development- Global Public Policy Mike Grella tweeted that whomever leaked word of the Amazon interest in Crystal City, VA. as its new home is “not doing Crystal City, VA. any favors.” He also warned: “And stop treating the NDA you signed like a used napkin.”
Any announcement would come after midterm elections, the report said, adding that Amazon may be having similar discussions with other cities.