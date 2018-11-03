Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Menu

Business
Amazon’s Second Headquarters Hunt May Be Near A Selection

Business

Amazon’s Second Headquarters Hunt May Be Near A Selection

by
Amazon
REX/Shutterstock

Amazon.com is downplaying a Washington Post report that the corporation is in advanced talks with Northern Virginia officials about locating its planned second headquarters there. However, the company is not exactly denying the report’s accuracy.

Amazon Director of Economic Development- Global Public Policy Mike Grella tweeted that whomever leaked word of the Amazon interest in Crystal City, VA. as its new home is “not doing Crystal City, VA. any favors.”  He also warned: “And stop treating the NDA you signed like a used napkin.”

The content and e-commerce giant has been seeking a city for its second headquarters since 2017 and has been wooed by a host of big locations anxious to lure the estimated 50,000 jobs that would be created. The WaPo said discussions with Crystal City were more advanced and included how quickly Amazon would move employees there, which buildings it would occupy, and how an announcement would be made. The report cited “people close to the process.”

Any announcement would come after midterm elections, the report said, adding that Amazon may be having similar discussions with other cities.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who also owns the WaPo, told a New York conference earlier this week that “Ultimately the decision will be made with intuition after gathering and studying a lot of data — for a decision like that, as far as I know, the best way to make it is you collect as much data as you can, you immerse yourself in that data but then you make the decision with your heart.”
Spokesmen for Amazon and realtor JBG Smith declined to comment for the WaPo report, as did Arlington County officials.
Amazon initially chose 20 possible cities for next headquarters and said it plans to make $5 billion in capital investments alone in the city it chooses.

Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy

ad