Amazon Studios has closed an exclusive first look feature production deal with Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, Emmy Award and Tony Award-winning actress Viola Davis and actor/producer Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions.

Amazon Studios

Recently, Davis wrapped Amazon Studios’ Troupe Zero, also starring Allison Janney and Jim Gaffigan, and she stars in Steve McQueen’s 20th Century Fox/New Regency movie Widows. Troupe Zero is a heartwarming comedy about a band of misfit outcasts is directed by Bert & Bertie, written by Lucy Alibar. The pic will be released next year.

“Amazon Studios is passionate about building a home for both new and established filmmakers of all backgrounds, who share the same vision in telling incredible and engaging human stories,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Viola and Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions brings distinctive, fresh voices and high-quality content to our customers in both theaters and on Prime Video.”

“JuVee Productions is beyond excited about our new relationship with Amazon Studios. We share the same vision of creating a vast and rich array of narratives that are inclusive and reflective of our world,” co-Presidents Viola Davis and Julius Tennon said in a statement. “We started this company with a fierce commitment to integrity and the encouragement of emerging and/or established artists who have the courage and talent to be disruptors. We are thrilled that we can continue to share our vision on a global scale alongside Amazon Studios. It is our legacy.”

Amazon Studios recently signed production deals with Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television for eight direct-to-service movies, Oscar winner Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films, The Handmaid’s Tale director Reed Morano, and Academy Award winning director Jordan Peele.

JuVee Productions is an artist driven, Los Angeles-based production company that develops and produces independent film, television, theater, and digital content across all spaces of narrative entertainment from a diverse range of creative voices.

Davis won an Oscar for her supporting role in Denzel Washington’s feature adaptation of August Wilson’s Fences in 2017 in addition to a Golden Globe and SAG award for her performance. She won a drama Primetime Emmy in 2015 for her lead actress role in ABC/Shondaland’s How to Get Away With Murder.