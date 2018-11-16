EXCLUSIVE: After directing Amazon’s Troupe Zero, Bert & Bertie are set to direct and write Eurydice for the studio.

We hear that the story is inspired by the Greek mythological daughter of Apollo and oak nymph, but the script is still in the works and described as an inventive female-driven sci-fi thriller. We hear other deals on the project are still being worked on before it’s a complete go.

Troupe Zero is currently in post-production. Lucy Alibar wrote and Oscar-winners Viola Davis and Allison Janney star. Plot details on the Todd Black production are being kept under wraps. Bert & Bertie are repped by Verve and Hirsch Wallerstein.

Bert & Bertie are recognized by the DGA as one of the few female directing teams. The duo have credits in film, animation, fashion, documentaries, video games, and commercials.