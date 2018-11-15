Amazon Studios has canceled tonight’s red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of The Romanoffs out of respect for those impacted by the devastating California wildfires. The screening at LACMA will take place as originally scheduled. The studio said it would be making a donation to the American Red Cross to help with relief efforts, and hopes others will do so as well.

Amazon is the latest to cancel a red carpet event in the wake of the fires. Netflix canceled three red carpets this week, for Narcos: Mexico, the Coen Brothers’ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and Susanne Bier’s Bird Box. Paramount also canceled the Nov. 11 red carpet and after party for comedy Instant Family, and AFI Fest has canceled red carpets ahead of four of its gala screenings, including Steve McQueen-directed Widows and Nicole Kidman’s Destroyer.