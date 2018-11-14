Amazon Studios has closed an exclusive production deal with Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television for a eight thriller genre features which will all be connected thematically. The deal marks Amazon Studios’ first ever global-direct to service deal for feature length programs.

The movies will debut on the Amazon Prime Video service which reaches over 200 territories around the globe. The movies will be made by a diverse group of filmmakers, and it’s developed out of Amazon’s movie department.

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said in statement: “Jason Blum has built an empire based on fear, shock and all things spinetingling. He has redefined the horror genre for fans who are hungry for high concept scares. Whether it’s found footage, a socially conscious terror comedy or a pure sinister adrenaline ride, he reinvented and infused the genre with cultural relevancy. We can’t wait to see the nightmares he brings direct to service for our Prime Video global audience.”

“We are delighted Amazon is entrusting Blumhouse to deliver its signature thrills and chills to its global audience through this deal,” said Jason Blum. “This is a great opportunity for Blumhouse Television to empower underrepresented filmmakers offering a fresh take on the dark genres loved by fans the world over,” said Blum, founder of the indie television studio.

Amazon recently closed exclusive first-look deals with Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films, director Reed Morano, and Oscar winner Jordan Peele. Blumhouse TV is behind USA Network’s The Purge series which was just renewed for a second season. Blumhouse recently had phenomenal success in rebooting Halloween for the big sceen, which off a $15M production cost, has minted close to $250M worldwide.

Amazon Studios continues to produce and distribute theatrical movies. Up next is Pawel Pawlikowski’s Cold War, the official Polish entry for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, which opens exclusively in theaters Dec. 21. Currently in theaters are Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria starring Tilda Swinton and Dakota Johnson, and Felix van Groeningen’s Beautiful Boy starring Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet.