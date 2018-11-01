Amazon Prime Video has scored a documentary about Liverpool’s Steven Gerrard, widely considered one of the greatest footballers of his generation and who almost singlehandedly won Liverpool the Champions League in 2005.

The film, Make Us Dream, is produced by Amy and Senna producer James Gay-Rees and is the definitive account of the life and times of the legendary Gerrard. It is directed by Sam Blair, who directed ESPN 30 for 30 Maradona ’86 and an episode of Netflix’s Captive.

The film will have a theatrical debut on November 15 in the UK follows by a global launch on the SVOD service.

It will tell the story of Gerrard, who joined the Liverpool FC Academy at age 8 and left 26 years later, having won two FA Cups, three League Cups, one UEFA Cup, one FA Community Shield, one UEFA Super Cup the UEFA Champions League.

It takes a close-up look at the man, including the highs of Istanbul, as well as the inner conflict of staying loyal to his boyhood club despite multi-million pound offers elsewhere.

Produced by Box to Box Films, it is financed and distributed by Lorton Distribution, while Adidas are the official sponsor and partner of the film release.

Blair said, “Make Us Dream is an ambitious, cinematic film that reaches beyond sport. It tells a story that is both deeply personal and reflective of a wider story of our times. I’m very happy to be working with Amazon to give it a platform both in cinemas and Prime Video to reach as wide an audience as possible.”