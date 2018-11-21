As the holiday shopping season kicks into gear, Amazon has disclosed to select customers that their names and email addresses were “inadvertently disclosed” due to a “technical error.”

According to numerous posts circulating on social media, the company offered scant detail and context for the disclosure. There were no estimates of the number of customers affected or the duration.

After informing customers that their name and email had been revealed, the email from Amazon goes on to say, “The issue has been fixed. This is not a result of anything you have done, and there is no need for you to change your password or take any other action.” Some recipients sharing their experiences on social media said they were unsure whether the emails might be spam.

When contacted by Deadline, an Amazon spokesperson said, “We have fixed the issue and informed customers who may have been impacted.”

The company also said the incident was not a breach of its website or any of our systems, and emphasized that it elected to exercise caution by emailing customers to let them know.

Word of the situation first surfaced on BetaNews.

Here are some of the accounts of those who received the email notification from Amazon and then shared it on Twitter:

#tech Some overly casual (and unapologetic) comms from @Amazon on an email leak/hack – Unsure if this a real email or spam, even. cc: @AmazonHelp, confirm if this email is actually from @Amazon? In what way way were emails disclosed, and to who? pic.twitter.com/fBFvLTJXHe — Srinivas KC (@srinivaskc) November 21, 2018

Hey ⁦@amazon⁩ it’s nice that you told me but this email seems a bit lacking. How was it disclosed? Where was it disclosed? Was it obtained through social engineering? A hack? Rogue employee? There’s literally no useful information here. ⁦@AmazonHelp⁩ pic.twitter.com/t7GTIpCK5v — Michael (@singletary) November 21, 2018