Amazon has given the formal green light to a comedy pilot written and directed by Catalina Aguilar Mastretta (Everybody Loves Somebody). Lorenza Izzo (Life Itself) is set as the lead in the untitled project for Amazon Prime Video, with Georgie Flores (Famous in Love), Giancarlo Vidrio (El Vato), Ben O’Toole (Hacksaw Ridge), Sarah Ramos (Midnight, Texas) and Patricia Bernal (Everybody Loves Somebody) also cast. Amazon Studios is producing with comedy-focused Jax Media (Search Party, Broad City, Younger).

The Catalina Aguilar Mastretta project is a bilingual (Spanish) romantic comedy about family – the one you choose and the one you’re born into. Sara (Izzo) has been the matriarch of her chosen family since her parents moved back to Mexico City in her late teens. She and her diverse group of friends and family attempt to master their careers and romantic entanglements while living together in Sara’s Hollywood Hills compound. Now, Sara’s mother, Ines, is moving back in and shedding a new light on the life Sara built for herself, pushing everyone towards a late-in-life coming of age.

Mastretta executive produces with Jax’s Tony Hernandez Brooke Posch. The company’s Liz Cohen is a producer.

Flores will play Alicia, Sara’s best friend and the daughter of undocumented Mexican immigrant parents who works as a waitress in a bowling alley. Vidrio will play Nacho, Sara’s mischievous gay brother, a former player for the LA Galaxy soccer team who now is one of team’s coaches. O’Toole will play Matt, Sara’s first boyfriend who now is roommates with Nacho in one of the bungalows on Sara’s property. Ramos will play Anna, a friend of Sara’s who also lives in one of the bungalows on her property, along with her little girl Frida. Bernal plays Ines, Sara and Nacho’s mother.

Aguilar Mastretta is repped by CAA, Epicenter and Felker Toczek. Izzo is with Paradigm and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

This is one of two comedy pilots ordered by Amazon, along with People Just Do Nothing, based on the British format.