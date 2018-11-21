Here is the trailer and poster for Amazing Grace, the Sydney Pollack-directed documentary shot in 1972 at the New Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles when Aretha Franklin was 29 and at the peak of her vocal powers. The album became the biggest-selling ever in gospel, but the film was mired in technicalities for decades. The reaction to its AFI Fest premiere last week was rapturous. The film’s rollout begins with its Oscar qualifying runs. It screens at the Laemmle Monica in Santa Monica and the Laemmle Playhouse 7 in Pasadena from November 23-29. In New York, the qualifying run is December 7-13 at the Film Forum.

Check out the trailer above and the poster here: