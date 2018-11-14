AFI Fest has added a special screening of the long-delayed Aretha Franklin documentary Amazing Grace to its lineup, organizers the American Film Institute said Tuesday.

The screening is set for Thursday at 8 PM PT at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood and will be the West Coast premiere of the mostly concert film, which was shot in 1972 at the New Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles when Franklin was 29. Warner Bros captured the footage for a companion documentary to Franklin’s double live album Amazing Grace, which went on to become the biggest-selling album of her career and the best-selling gospel album of all time.

The pic had been mired in technical issues for years, before the Franklin estate finally signed off on its release following Franklin’s death in August.

AFI Fest opened November 8 with the world premiere of On the Basis of Sex, and wraps Thursday with the closing-night film Mary Queen of Scots.