Amanda Seales of HBO’s Insecure will make her comedy special debut on the premium channel early in 2019, HBO announced today. The one-hour special will be taped this month in New York.

Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin’, written by Seales and directed by Stan Lathan, will be produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment. The special was announced today by Nina Rosenstein, EVP Programming at HBO.

“Being a stand-up comic is an honor I don’t take lightly,” Seales said, “because I consider humor to be a superpower that allows us to bear the weight of issues and concepts that otherwise seem so much bigger than us.

“I Be Knowin’ is 37 years of finding the funny, culminating in an hour, and my HBO family being the place where I get to share it, makes this, my first special, even that much more special,” she said.

Seales plays Tiffany on Insecure, and has guest-starred on ABC’s Black-ish, as well as written, produced and starred in two seasons of her own scripted web comedy series Get Your Life. She hosts a weekly podcast called Small Doses, and is touring with Smart Funny & Black, a live comedic competition show she created.

Lathan has directed comedy specials by Dave Chappelle, as well as episodes of Real Husbands of Hollywood and The Soul Man, among other credits.

The special will be taped during Seales’ performance on November 25 at the Edison Ballroom in Manhattan. Executive producers are Jesse Collins and Amanda Seales.