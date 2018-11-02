Freeform has opted not to renew for a third season the Lonely Island’ comedy series Alone Together, which starsred Esther Povitsky and Benji Aflalo as platonic best friends who want nothing more than to be accepted by the vain and status-obsessed culture of Los Angeles.

The news comes following the run of the show’s second season. Freeform previously renewed Alone Together for Season 2 two months before its series premiere.

The 10-episode sophomore season aired in an unusual pattern as the network focused on digital vs. linear play for the series. It was available to stream on Hulu along with running back-to-back new episodes over five Wednesdays on Disney-owned Freeform. The cable net offered a sneak peek of the first four episodes across all of its digital platforms and Hulu beginning July 25.

Povitsky and Aflalo’s characters have a contentious, dysfunctional co-dependent best-friendship, but when push comes to shove, they’ve got each other’s back. Plus, they have nobody else to hang out with. In the new season, their odd friendship continues to baffle everyone around them as they continue to find their place in L.A., juggling odd jobs, their love lives and aspirations of social status.

Co-starring in Alone Together were Chris D’Elia, Ginger Gonzaga, Edgar Blackmon and Nikki Glaser.

Series writers Povitsky and Aflalo also exec produced alongside Adam Samberg, Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer, Paul Mather and Becky Sloviter.