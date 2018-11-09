Chris Cowles, formerly an executive at DMG Entertainment whose producing credits include 2017’s Blockers and Chappaquiddick, has joined Alldayeveryday, the production company now expanding its auspices into scripted entertainment.

Cowles will be based in Los Angeles and become an Alldayeveryday partner alongside John Kaplan, Arrow Kruse, Michael Karbelnikoff, working with them and executive producer Peter Kline across the company’s entertainment slate. He brings with him a management roster of writer-directors clients including Patrick Aison (Jack Ryan, Wunderkind), F. Scott Frazier (The Good Spy, Berliner), Chris Borrelli (Leave Me Alone, 100 Bullets), Taylor Allen & Andrew Logan (Chappaquiddick), Justin Malen (Yes Day, Office Christmas Party), and Ryan O’Nan (Queen of the South, Legion).

Before DMG, he worked in production for Judd Apatow and Scott Rudin among others.

“Over the years, Allday has been defined by passionate directors and creative collaborators who lead with a strong artistic point-of-view,” said Kaplan, Allday’s president. “With Chris’ film and TV producing experience and proven ability to develop original scripted material with an incredible roster of writing talent, we feel like we can finally push Allday’s sensibility across the entire spectrum of storytelling. We couldn’t be more excited about where we are headed with Chris in the family.”

Allday has several projects in the works including the The Color of Cola movie at HBO with Viola Davis and Mark Landsman; Cheryl Dunn’s upcoming documentary on artist Dash Snow for Viceland; and projects set up at AMC, Imagine, Newform, Uninterrupted and MRC. Its docu Alt Right: Age of Rage was acquired by Gravitas and Gunpowder & Sky after its premiere at SXSW and comes out later this year.

It also produces content for clients including Apple, Nike, Lyft, Converse and Postmates.

“I’m super excited to be partnering with John, Arrow, Michael and Peter,” Cowles said. “In today’s landscape, the opportunity for uniquely talented artists to create content for any platform has never been greater. I could not be more inspired by the ecosystem we’re building at Allday to support these voices and foster collaboration in pursuit of creating work that we are proud of.”