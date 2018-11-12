Veteran TV programming executive Nina Lederman has exited her post as All3Media EVP, Scripted Programming. She is headed to Sony Pictures TV where she has been appointed to the newly created position of EVP, Global Scripted Development & Programming.

Lederman will be based in Los Angeles, reporting to Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter, co-presidents, SPT Studios, and Wayne Garvie, president, international production, SPT. She will act as a creative liaison to SPT’s US development and international production teams to facilitate sales to US based platforms of projects from international Sony production companies and will also shepherd cooperation between the domestic and international groups.

Lederman’s exit from All3Media America comes on the heels of former National Geographic Channels’ President of Original Programming and Production Tim Pastore being named new CEO of All3Media America. Pastore’s extensive background in unscripted TV raised speculation that All3Media America may refocus on its bread-and-butter reality programming. All3Media America launched a push in the original scripted arena under previous CEO Greg Lipstone with the appointment of Lederman.

“There are no immediate plans to replace Nina as Tim is only a couple of months into his new role however the company is very much still dedicated to scripted programming and has a scripted strategy in place,” All3Media said in a statement.

As EVP Scripted Programming at All3Media America, Lederman advised on scripted development slates for labels under the All3Media umbrella and consulted on the sales strategy on UK originals. She will continue as an executive producer of one of the series she oversaw there, Kaos for Netflix.

Prior to that, she was at Lifetime Television for seven years as SVP, Scripted Programming and Development, where she developed the critically acclaimed series UnReal. Lederman got her start in the industry as P, Production, for NBC Studios.

“For over two decades Nina has been a leader in the entertainment industry,” said Garvie. “Her experience collaborating with studios and buyers around the world to develop and sell content will be invaluable to SPT as we compete in this changing global marketplace.”

Added Clodfelter and Parnell, “Sony has always provided a one-stop shop for talent as it relates to broadcast and cable programming in the US, and now we’re taking it a step further to create a new one-stop shop to the world.”