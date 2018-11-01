NBC is developing All Fancy, a half-hour starring comedian Anjelah Johnson and executive produced by Kevin Hart and Superstore star America Ferrera.

Written by Emilia Serrano, the multi-camera All Fancy is Inspired by Anjelah Johnson’s life and stand-up. The series is seen through the point of view of Veronica Jimenez (Johnson), a newly successful 30-something Mexican-American woman who often goes against cultural and social expectations, creating chaos and comedy within her marriage, business and extended family.

The project hails from Universal Television in association with Hart’s Hartbeat Productions, Yellow Brick Road and Take Fountain Productions. Executive producing are Serrano, Hart, John Cheng and Carli Haney via Hartbeat as well as frequent collaborators, Ferrera via Take Fountain and Weinberg via Yellow Brick. Johnson is co-executive producing.

“The show is seen through the eyes of Anjelah Johnson who is one of the funniest and freshest voices in comedy right now,” Hart and Cheng said in a statement. “What we love about her is that she’s able to provide the audience with diverse and relatable stories by drawing from her own authentic life experiences, which is exactly what defines a Hartbeat Production. We are so excited to be working with her, America, Emilia, and NBC.”

MADtv alumna Johnson previously worked with Hart on his Laugh Out Loud streaming service. See below a skit they did together.

“Anjelah’s hilarious and singular voice has always spoken directly to me, and more importantly, to a whole generation of Latina women pursuing ambition, love and purpose. I am honored to be working with Anjelah and Emilia,” Ferrera said.

Touring comedian Johnson, who is of Mexican and Native American descent, guest-starred on Ferrera’s ABC dramedy series Ugly Betty, which Weinberg executive produced. Her credits also include series The Shield and Curb Your Enthusiasm, features Our Family Wedding, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, Enough Said and Mom’s Night Out as well as comedy specials for Comedy Central, Netflix and Epix. See a sample of her standup below the post.

“Eleven years ago I began telling my story through stand-up comedy gigs and I’m so excited for the opportunity to finally share it on TV,” said Johnson. “Emilia is the perfect partner to help bring this show to life and I’m honored to work alongside cultural tastemakers like America and Kevin. Introducing a character like Veronica to the world is so important as a Mexican-American in today’s climate and I hope viewers will both relate to her and laugh with her.”

Serrano has mainly focused her career on writing Latinx stories and characters. She’s currently a Supervising Producer on an untitled Latinx comedy for Netflix and recently sold two Latinx feature comedies to Sony’s Columbia Pictures with Noah Hawley’s 26 Keys and Amy Pascal’s Pascal Pictures producing and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. She is repped by ICM Partners, 3 Arts and Felker Toczek.

Ferrera is repped by CAA, B Company Management and Peikoff Mahan. Hart is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Schreck Rose Dapello & Adams. Johnson is reped by UTA and Lichter Grossman.



