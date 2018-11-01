EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Silverstone will star in The Pleasure Of Your Presence, the sophomore feature for writer and director Amy Miller Gross (Accommodations). Tom Everett Scott (13 Reasons Why), Jake Hoffman (The Wolf of Wall Street), Mathilde Ollivier (Overlord), Noah Silver (Tyrant), Mark Blum (Mozart In The Jungle), Julie Engelbrecht (The Last Witch Hunter), and Ronald Guttman (Preacher) also co-star in the film from Mandorla Productions, LLC.

The plot follows a woman (Silverstone) who attempts to stop her brother (Hoffman) from marrying a young, French girl (Olliver) during their wedding weekend in the Hamptons. Production took place in the Hamptons and New York City.

Andrew Carlberg, Tim Harms, and Gross are the producers while Silverstone serves as executive producer.

Earlier this year, Silverstone wrapped production on Bill Teitler’s marriage counselor comedy Judy Small. She also starred in Paramount Network’s short-lived series American Woman and appeared in Paramount’s summer sleeper hit Book Club.

