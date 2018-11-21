EXCLUSIVE: Alexandra Shipp (Love, Simon, X-Men: Apocalypse) and Nicholas Hamilton (It, Captain Fantastic) will take on the starring roles in the Scott Speer-directed romantic drama Endless written by Rohit Kumar (13 Reasons Why). Dear White People star DeRon Horton is set to co-star in the film.

Currently in production in British Columbia, Endless follows madly in love 19-year-olds Chris (Hamilton) and Riley (Shipp) who are separated when a fatal accident leaves Chris stranded in limbo between life and death. In agony, Chris watches Riley grieve until they find a way to connect and share exhilarating, deeply emotional moments that transcend life and death. A story of love and loss, both Chris and Riley must ultimately accept the hardest lesson of all – letting go.

Reminiscent of the 1998 Robin Williams pic What Dreams May Come, Endless also features Ian Tracey (Man of Steel), Patrick Gilmore (Travelers), Zoe Belkin (The Latest Buzz), Eddie Ramos (Incorporated), Catherine Haggquist (Fifty Shades Freed), BJ Harrison (Tooth Fairy), and Barbara Meier (The Aspern Papers).

Gabriela Bacher of Film House Germany’s Summerstorm Entertainment is producing alongside Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road Pictures and Sean Finegan of Hyper Media Ventures. They are joined by Canadian producing partner Kevin DeWalt of Mind’s Eye Entertainment. Invico Capital’s Jason Brooks and Allison Taylor serve as executive producers alongside Cutting Edge’s Tara Finegan; Thunder Road Pictures’ Jonathan Fuhrman; Film House Germany’s Christian Angermayer, Klemens Hallmann and Marc Hansell; Sophia Productions’ Marcel LeBlanc; and Alexandra Shipp. Mimi Steinbauer will executive produce under her Radiant Films International banner, which will also handle foreign sales.

Shipp is represented by WME and LINK Entertainment. Hamilton is represented by WME, 3 Arts and Catherine Poulton in Australia. Horton is represented by ICM and Gallant Management. Speer is represented by UTA and Artists First.