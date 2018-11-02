UPDATED with Donald Trump reaction, ABC statement: Alec Baldwin was arrested and taken into custody Friday in New York’s Greenwich Village neighborhood for allegedly punching a man during a dispute over a parking spot. The Associated Press reported that the actor was taken into custody just before 2 PM ET, and TV station NBC 4 New York reported that that NYPD said Baldwin is currently being processed.

The arrest comes the day before this week’s Saturday Night Live, where Baldwin is a frequent guest playing President Donald Trump; he won an Emmy for the role in 2017 and was nominated again this year. Reps for the show did not comment on the incident when contacted by Deadline, and it is unclear whether Baldwin was scheduled to appear. But given the fact that this is the last episode before Tuesday’s midterm elections, a Trump sighting on SNL would have to be considered likely.

Trump was asked about the arrest this afternoon before he departed the White House for a pair of rallies, first in West Virginia and then later in Indiana. Said Trump: “I wish him luck.”

Baldwin also hosts ABC’s The Alec Baldwin Show. The network said the talk show will air as scheduled Sunday at 10 PM; all the shows for the season have already taped.

According to TMZ, witnesses saw Baldwin and another man argue over a parking spot near 10th Street and 5th Avenue in Manhattan’s West Village when Baldwin took a swing. The site reported that the alleged victim was taken to a hospital.