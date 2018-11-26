Alec Baldwin was arraigned this morning on misdemeanor and violation-level charges over the parking space brouhaha from earlier this month.

The actor said nothing, entered no plea and was released after being arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of attempted assault in the third degree and a count of harassment in the second degree. The charges have been downgraded by prosecutors since Baldwin was arrested Nov. 2 on assault and harassment charges.

The incident involved a spat over a parking space in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village neighborhood. The other driver claimed Baldwin slapped or punched him in the neck area.

Baldwin, on social media, has called the allegations false, and his attorneys have provided the district attorney’s office with video that they claim proves the actor did not punch or slap the other man.