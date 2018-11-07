The Alec Baldwin Show is coming off ABC’s Sunday schedule. Beginning Sunday, Nov. 18, ABC will air repeats of Shark Tank in the talk show’s Sunday 10 PM time slot.

Baldwin’s talk show will return to the air on Dec. 8 in a new time slot, Saturday, 10 PM, following the end of college football. Saturday is considered a graveyard for burning off shows that are destined for cancellation.

The decision comes after four very low-rated episodes of The Alec Baldwin Show on Sunday and a controversy surrounding Baldwin’s arrest last week over assault allegations. In its most recent outing, The Alec Baldwin Show drew 1.47 million viewers in Live+same day and a 0.3 adults 18-49 rating.

On Sunday, Dec. 2 The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Holiday Special will air at 10 PM; and on Sunday, Dec. 16, The Sound of Music will air at 7 PM