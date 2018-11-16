EXCLUSIVE: Aisha Tyler has been set to direct Vigilante, a female-themed thriller scripted by Irwin Winkler and Jose Ruisanchez. Winkler, who has Creed II opening next week, will produce.

Pic is described as a socially charged #MeToo era thriller that follows the journey of a young woman who, after suffering a brutal attack, channels her anger and grief into protecting others. The film shines a light on shining a spotlight on a cross section of survivors whose voices have been dulled by societal complacency and indifference.

Best known for her actress turns on Friends, 24, Criminal Minds and lending her voice the FX’s Archer, Tyler received critical acclaim for her feature directorial debut, AXIS, an indie psychological thriller that won awards at numerous festivals. She also directed episodes of Criminal Minds.

“Irwin’s body of work is extraordinary, and his taste impeccable,” said Tyler. “I am thrilled he has entrusted me with bringing this film to life. It is a muscular and affecting story of a woman who transforms her pain into power, refusing to let a violent act dim her spirit, while also exploring the lasting impact of violence, not just on the victim, but on the perpetrator.”

Winkler’s credits range from Goodfellas, The Right Stuff, Raging Bull, The Wolf of Wall Street, the Rocky films, and its Creed spinoff films. He also re-teamed with Martin Scorsese for the upcoming crime epic The Irishman, for Netflix. Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci head a killer cast.

Tyler is repped by United Talent Agency, Fourward and John Meigs at Hanson, Jacobson.