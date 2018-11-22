The new teaser trailer for After is filled with making out…lots of making out. And based on the tagline: “After your first, life will never be the same” the movie probably goes beyond making out.

Based on the best-selling YA novel by Anna Todd, the teaser for After gives off some serious CW vibes mixed with Fifty Shades of Grey PG-13 lustiness and a dash of unrequited love from Twilight — minus the vampires and werewolves. The movie follows Tessa (Josephine Langford), a dedicated student, dutiful daughter and loyal girlfriend to her high school sweetheart, as she enters her first semester in college. Armed with grand ambitions for her future, her guarded world opens up when she meets the dark and mysterious Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), a magnetic, brooding rebel who makes her question all she thought she knew about herself and what she wants out of life.

Jenny Gage directs from a script by Susan McMartin. The movie also stars Selma Blair, Jennifer Beals, Peter Gallagher, Shane Paul McGhie, Shane Paul McGhie, and Khadijha Red Thunder. Producers are Courtney Solomon, Mark Canton, Jennifer Gibgot, Anna Todd, Dennis Pelino, and Aron Levitz

After opens in theaters April 12, 2019. Watch the trailer above and check out the poster below.