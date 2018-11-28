Earlier this week at a rally in Tupelo, Mississippi, President Donald Trump assured his base he often got told he looked like their local celebrity, Elvis Presley.
“I shouldn’t say this – you’ll say I’m very conceited, cause I’m not – but, other than the blonde hair, when I was growing up they said I looked like Elvis,” Trump simpered. “I always considered that a great compliment. We love Elvis. In fact we just gave Elvis the Medal of Freedom Award at the White House,” he added.
Much media hilarity and meme-ing ensued. But, on Thursday’s Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon performed it, donning Elvis’s iconic black-leather outfit, and Trump’s orange toner and wig, to declare himself a “hunk of burning love for Vlady Putin” and perform a specially re-written version of Jailhouse Rock:
The warden threw a party in the county jail,
Everyone in my administration started to wail.
Indictments handed down through the whole West Wing,
You should have heard my lawyer Michael Cohen sing!
Let’s rock,
Everybody let’s rock,
Everybody with a White House job
Was dancing to the Jailhouse Rock.