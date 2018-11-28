Earlier this week at a rally in Tupelo, Mississippi, President Donald Trump assured his base he often got told he looked like their local celebrity, Elvis Presley.

“I shouldn’t say this – you’ll say I’m very conceited, cause I’m not – but, other than the blonde hair, when I was growing up they said I looked like Elvis,” Trump simpered. “I always considered that a great compliment. We love Elvis. In fact we just gave Elvis the Medal of Freedom Award at the White House,” he added.

Much media hilarity and meme-ing ensued. But, on Thursday’s Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon performed it, donning Elvis’s iconic black-leather outfit, and Trump’s orange toner and wig, to declare himself a “hunk of burning love for Vlady Putin” and perform a specially re-written version of Jailhouse Rock: