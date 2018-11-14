EXCLUSIVE: Focus Features is following other studios such as Netflix, Annapurna and 20th Century Fox this week and canceling the red carpet for their AFI Fest premiere Mary Queen of Scots which is the event’s closing night title tomorrow night. This is out of respect to those impacted and fighting the wildfires here in Southern California.

“With the ongoing disasters and devastating wild fires in California, Focus, along with our filmmakers and cast, have chosen to cancel the red carpet at tomorrow’s premiere of Mary Queen of Scots,” said a spokesperson for Focus Features.

Comcast NBCUniversal, which Focus Features is a part of, has made a significant donation to relief efforts in our surrounding communities.

The is the fifth AFI Fest red carpet to cancel this week following Netflix’s respective Sunday and Monday premieres of The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and Bird Box, Annapurna’s Tuesday night screening of Destroyer and Fox/New Regency’s screening tonight of Widows. The screening for Mary Queen of Scots will still go on at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Currently the Woolsey Fire is reportedly 49% contained despite a flare up near Lake Sherwood yesterday. Santa Ana winds are expected to ease throughout the day. The fire has destroyed 483 structures, damaged 86 others and has burned close to 97K acres.

Mary Queen of Scots, which was directed by Josie Rourke and stars Oscar nominees Saoirse Ronan as Mary Stuart and Margot Robbie as Queen Elizabeth I, is opening on Dec. 7.