A+E Networks’ President of International and Digital Media Sean Cohan is leaving the company after 15 years to become president of Wheelhouse Entertainment, part of Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse Group. The appointment comes on the heels of Wheelhouse launching Kimmelot, a joint venture with Jimmy Kimmel who also joined Wheelhouse as a partner.

Working closely with Montgomery and Wheelhouse’s Chief Strategy Officer Ed Simpson, Cohan will oversee content and marketing, as well as talent, brand and other partnerships for the company. He also will collaborate with the team at Wheelhouse’s in-house production label, Spoke Studios, which has a production partnership with ITV America, where Montgomery was previously CEO.

“At a time of seismic change in media and entertainment, to say that hiring Sean Cohan is a major win for us would be an understatement,” Montgmery said. “From international business building to the rollout of a diverse range of creative worldwide, Sean’s expertise in growing businesses and forging innovative partnerships is matched only by his passion and character.”

Cohan will remain with A+E Networks through the end of 2018 to help with the transition. He will officially join Wheelhouse Entertainment in late January 2019.

“Sean has been a vital part of the A+E family for 15 years,” said Paul Buccieri, President, A+E Networks Group. “He has played an integral role in the international and digital expansion of some of the most respected brands. All of us at A+E are going to miss Sean and his vision, passion and leadership.”