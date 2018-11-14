Adrian Hough (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Joelle Carter (Chicago Justice), Jibrail Nantambu (Halloween and Deric McCabe (A Wrinkle In Time) are set as series regulars opposite Jim Sturgess and Brooklynn Prince in Apple’s upcoming untitled Hilde Lysiak series, directed and executive produced by Crazy Rich Asians helmer Jon M. Chu.

Apple

The 10-episode mystery drama, which has a straight-to-series order, was inspired by the real-life story of 11-year-old Hilde Lysiak. Also described as a family drama, it follows a young girl (Prince) who moves from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father (Sturgess) left behind. While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury.

The story is inspired by Lysiak, an investigative reporter who, at age 9, was the first to expose a murder in her hometown of Selinsgrove, PA, breaking the news in her self-started newspaper, Orange Street News.

Hough plays Jack Fife, the town mayor. Carter portrays Kim Collins, a school principal. Nantambu and McCabe portray Donny and Spoon, respectively, Hilde’s new friends.

The series, from Anonymous Content and Paramount Television, was created by Ben and Kate creator Dana Fox and Dara Resnik, who executive produce with Joy Gorman Wettels and Sharlene Martin. Chu will direct and executive produce.