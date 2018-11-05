U.S. streaming service Acorn TV has nabbed the fifth season of British cop drama Line of Duty, created and written by Bodyguard’s Jed Mercurio. Previous seasons of the BBC drama have premiered on Hulu in the U.S.

The SVOD platform will have the exclusive premiere of the six-part series after striking a deal with distributor Kew Media. It will air it in line with its BBC One premiere in early 2019.

Produced by Bodyguard indie World Productions, the series follows police anti-corruption division AC-12. It stars Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar, while Boardwalk Empire star Stephen Graham has joined the show for season five. Graham plays a pivotal figure in a deadly organized crime group, alongside Broken star Lisa McQueen, that is known to have links to corrupt police officers and suspected to be under direct command of the shadowy figure known only as ‘H’.

Filming is now underway in Belfast, produced by Ken Horn, with executive producers Jed Mercurio, Simon Heath and Priscilla Parish for ITV-owned World Productions, and Tommy Bulfin for BBC One. The series will be directed by John Strickland and Susan Tully.

Acorn TV currently has three seasons of the show on its platform and will launch the Thandie Newton-fronted season four on November 26.

Don Klees, Vice President of Programming for Acorn brands at RLJ Entertainment, called the acquisition a “major coup”. “Acorn TV continues to rapidly grow and remains the go-to destination for the very best in British television as exemplified in our newest acquisition. Line of Duty has always been one of our favorite British thrillers as creator Jed Mercurio and World Productions continue to deliver nail-biting cliffhangers with every new season,” he said.

Simon Heath, CEO & Creative Director of World Productions, added, “We’re delighted that Acorn TV will be the new home of Line of Duty in the States, and pleased that Season five will transmit concurrently with the BBC. No spoilers.”

Jonathan Ford, EVP of Sales at Kew Media Distribution, said, “We’re very pleased to announce that the highly anticipated new season of one of the U.K.’s finest thrillers will make its U.S. debut on Acorn TV, which is renowned for delivering the very best in international content to its viewers. Line of Duty’s gripping storylines packed with unexpected twists and intriguing characters have firmly established the drama as an audience favorite around the world and we’re delighted to see all seasons finding their perfect home in the U.S.”