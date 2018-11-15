Abrams Artists Agency is expanding its ranks with the hires of Aron Giannini and David Lopez as Agents in the Los Angeles office, and Chelsea Passaro as Head of Social Media and Digital Marketing, a newly-created position. The moves are among the first by the agency’s new ownership team, CEO Robert Attermann, President and COO Brian Cho and Chairman Adam Bold.

“Six weeks ago, when we bought the company and talked about our core values and doing things differently, we did so knowing that we would need a leadership team guiding our vision of innovation, collaboration, and disruption,” said Bold. “Aron believes in our new model, bringing with him more than 20 years of representation experience. While servicing many of his existing clients, he will also play a large role within our management team, helping to guide all divisions towards innovative growth and ultimately making Abrams Artists Agency the best agency for representation and the best place to work. David brings his cross-departmental skills to the Agency—especially that of packaging—and he will help us package in a way that directly benefits our clients. We believe that if we do what is right for our clients, it will be what is right for us—and Aron and David both share this belief.”

“In addition to the new agents, we are delighted to be welcoming Chelsea Passaro who will run all aspects of the Agency’s social media and digital marketing efforts. Digital presence is integral to all aspects of business and in the representation space, we see housing a department internally as a value added to our clients—especially emerging talent. This new group of seasoned agents and executives allows us to be able to swiftly expand our vision and mission to fully integrate the company’s core divisions and highlight the exceptional work of our clients,” said Attermann and Cho.

Giannini is a senior agent who joins from UTA, where he spent six years in the Agency’s talent department. He has held positions at 3Arts Entertainment spending six years as a manager representing leading actors and comedians in TV and Film. He was also a manager at The Collective, where he was part of the company’s launch and helped to build the firm into a full service, multimedia management and production company. He earlier spent six years as the Director of Entertainment for Auto Club Speedway/International Speedway Corporation where he oversaw entertainment integration across multiple platforms with Fortune 200 companies, studios, networks, music festivals, and corporate entities.

Lopez moves to Abrams Artists Agency from CAA where he spent the last five years working across Agency divisions in TV Business Affairs, Motion Picture Talent, and TV Packaging Departments. Most recently, he served as the Digital Talent and Packaging Department’s Scripted Coordinator and joins Abrams as a Packaging Agent working across all divisions in its Los Angeles office.

Passaro spent the last four years on Yelp’s social media and marketing team where she managed cross-promotional partnerships and social media strategy. Passaro is charged with developing and executing marketing strategies for the Agency to include online content over various platforms.

The hires are effective immediately.