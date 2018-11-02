ABC has given a put pilot commitment to Blank, a medical drama from writer Trey Callaway (Revolution), director Dave Semel, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and producer Glenn Geller.

This marks the latest big broadcast commitment for Kapital, which scaled back on broadcast development with more targeted approach this season as it has been expanding into premium cable and streaming. The company has a total of four put put commitments, for dramas Wolfe and Blank at ABC, comedies Generation Gap and The Squeeze at CBS; as well as a series commitment for comedy Carol’s Second Act, starring Patricia Heaton, also at CBS.

ABC

Written by Callaway and to be directed by Semel, Blank is a one-hour medical procedural about a successful but egotistical surgeon who suffers a traumatic brain injury that changes his personality and erases his memory, but leaves his surgical skills fully intact. From a**hole to good soul, he shocks and confuses his colleagues and family with a new POV— unburdened by the past and uniquely present in his patients’ lives.

Callaway and Semel executive produce with Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor as well as Geller via his Gellevision. Kapital is the studio, with the project expected become co-production with ABC Studios if it gets a greenlight, similarly to Kaplan’s ABC drama A Million Little Things.

Blank stems from the deal Kapital signed with veteran TV director-producer Semel in August. It falls outside of former CBS Entertainment chief Geller’s deal at CBS TV Studios. Through that deal, Geller has drama Body Cam Cop in the works at CBS with writer David Grae.

In addition to A Million Little Things, recently given a full-season order, at ABC Kapital has comedy series American Housewife, now in its third season.

ABC has two hit medical drama series in veteran Grey’s Anatomy and sophomore The Good Doctor. In light of that, the network has been very targeted in its development in the genre, with Blank believed to be its only project in the works for next season.

Callaway’s series credits also include Fox’s APB, CBS’ Rush Hour and the CW’s The Messengers. He is repped by CAA and Rain Management Group.